Security National Trust Co. Purchases 11,917 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Security National Trust Co. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.21. 41,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,179. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

