Security National Trust Co. Sells 1,155 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Security National Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,120. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.