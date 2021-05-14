Security National Trust Co. Sells 3,982 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.89. 69,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,218,188. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.81.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

