Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $24.92. The company had a trading volume of 80,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

