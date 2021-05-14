Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. 130,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,156. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

