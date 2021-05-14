Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,994 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 181.6% in the first quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 133.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.99. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.