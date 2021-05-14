Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 167,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit