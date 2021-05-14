Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lyft by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.31. The company had a trading volume of 167,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock valued at $311,387,156. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.