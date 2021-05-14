Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,422 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,333. The company has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

