Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 65,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,556,000 after acquiring an additional 234,450 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,046.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 454,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,232,000 after acquiring an additional 415,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.86. 34,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,672. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $386.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

