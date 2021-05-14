Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.49. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 1,429 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 75.94%.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 49,999 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,476.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 165,224 shares of company stock worth $3,676,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 471.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

