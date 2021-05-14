Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Insider Sells $208,465.39 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SCI opened at $54.60 on Friday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

