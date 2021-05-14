Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Position Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.96 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.