ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,019 shares of company stock valued at $9,770,512 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $454.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.51 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

