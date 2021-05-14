Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

May 14th, 2021

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SESN. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

SESN opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.22. Sesen Bio has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.57.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SESN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sesen Bio by 753.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 130,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sesen Bio by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sesen Bio by 12,107.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 191,658 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

