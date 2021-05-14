SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.
Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.
SFL Company Profile
SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.
