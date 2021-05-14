SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

