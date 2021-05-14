Shah Capital Management Trims Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Shah Capital Management lowered its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,977,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,268,890 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for 22.4% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Shah Capital Management owned 2.64% of Antero Resources worth $81,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $88,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

