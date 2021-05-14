Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Shares of Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.37 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). Approximately 29,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 171,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £4.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

About Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Shefa Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shefa Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit