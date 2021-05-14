Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.37 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.37 ($0.03). Approximately 29,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 171,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £4.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

About Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Shefa Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shefa Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.