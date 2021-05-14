Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of John Menzies from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of MNZS stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £265.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. John Menzies has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 357.50 ($4.67). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 326.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.71.
About John Menzies
John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.
