Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for John Menzies (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of John Menzies from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MNZS stock opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £265.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. John Menzies has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 357.50 ($4.67). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 326.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.71.

In related news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

