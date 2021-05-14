Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.08 million.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial cut Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. 17,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.46. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $543.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

