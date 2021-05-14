Signaturefd LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,265 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,313 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,166,660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,933,000 after purchasing an additional 78,437 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

