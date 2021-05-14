Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SBTX traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Several research analysts have commented on SBTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

