SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Separately, Johnson Rice raised shares of SilverBow Resources from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:SBOW traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 3,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.64. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,628.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.