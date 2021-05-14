Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €112.50 ($132.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

ETR:SIX2 opened at €118.30 ($139.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99. Sixt has a 52 week low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 52 week high of €122.10 ($143.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -170.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of €113.33 and a 200 day moving average of €100.53.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.