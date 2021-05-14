Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $72,512,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth $43,874,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after buying an additional 15,022 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,717,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 527,576 shares of company stock worth $20,279,977 in the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKX opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

