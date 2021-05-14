Skylands Capital LLC Acquires 47,400 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. Nautilus accounts for approximately 1.5% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after buying an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nautilus by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 154,071 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 139,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

NYSE NLS opened at $16.52 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $505.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

