Skylands Capital LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $838.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $804.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $729.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $471.45 and a 52-week high of $880.80. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.