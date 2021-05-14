Skylands Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 615.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $2,494,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 154.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $726,895.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,709 shares of company stock worth $4,660,786. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOOT opened at $74.04 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

