Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$5.00. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SOT.UN. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE:SOT.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.55. The company had a trading volume of 308,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,943. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.38. The firm has a market cap of C$308.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.24.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

