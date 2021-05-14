Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Raised to $41.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SCCAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

