Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.14.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$12.29 and a 12 month high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

