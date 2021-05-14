SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Friday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of SUNS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 55,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,314. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $242.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 37.91%. On average, analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

In other SLR Senior Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $129,899.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,816.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

