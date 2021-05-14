Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

SND stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.72. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.09.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

