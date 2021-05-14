SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SoftBank Group stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

