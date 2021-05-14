Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $178.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.03.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.