SONM (SNM) Hits Market Capitalization of $177.30 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, SONM has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One SONM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a total market cap of $177.30 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00089407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.62 or 0.01188959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00069261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00113776 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063915 BTC.

SONM Profile

SNM is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

