Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.62 million.Sotera Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.780-0.860 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,179. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last three months.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.