South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.38.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.