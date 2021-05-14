South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP Sells $223,020.00 in Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of South State stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in South State during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in South State during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in South State during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in South State by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

