Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 290,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,235,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $908,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after buying an additional 5,925,663 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,472,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after buying an additional 716,013 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 462,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 730,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

