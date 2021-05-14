S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.08 and a 1 year high of $397.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $375.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

