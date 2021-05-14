SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 870,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60,603 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,450,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 174,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 352,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

