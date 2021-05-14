SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Holdings Boosted by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,933,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 83,054 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,544,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 922.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.83.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.