Spiking Price Up 69% Over Last Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 117.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Spiking coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Spiking has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $463.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Spiking has traded 69% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Spiking

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

