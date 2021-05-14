Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $75.47. 277,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,186. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

