Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$56.00

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of SII opened at C$53.44 on Monday. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$34.00 and a 12-month high of C$57.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$52.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.88.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
