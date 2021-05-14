SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

SPXC stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51. SPX has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

