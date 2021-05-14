Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $269.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $237.00 to $269.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.43.

NYSE:SQ opened at $197.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.16. Square has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

