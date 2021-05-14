Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.32

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.