Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.700-11.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.15-10.55 EPS.

SWK stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.85. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.55.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.