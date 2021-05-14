Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STN. ATB Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $44.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. Stantec has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

